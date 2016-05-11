May 11 Archrock Inc :
* On may 10, 2016, co entered into certain second amendment,
consent, waiver to credit agreement by and among Archrock
Services L.P
* Says archrock's audit committee has not yet come to a
conclusion with respect to archrock's prior period financial
information
* Second amendment extends to july 31, 2016 deadline by
which co is required to deliver its quarterly report on form
10-q
* Under second amendment, lenders waive, among other things,
any potential event of default arising under credit agreement
* 2Nd amendment amends agreement to add condition precedent
to borrowing of loans that co's consolidated cash balance will
not exceed $35 million
