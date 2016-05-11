Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Vitec Software Group publ AB :
* Q1 net sales 157.1 million Swedish crowns ($19.28 million) versus 143.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 18.0 million crowns versus 21.6 million crowns year ago
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order