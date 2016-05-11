UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Fiskars to centralize its garden cutting tools manufacturing to its factory in Poland
* Total effect on employees is a maximum of 107 reductions which will take place in phases during years 2016 and 2017
* Total reduction of employees in first phase will be 61
* Part of reductions will take place through retirement arrangements
* Remaining reductions are estimated to take place in second half of 2017
* Fiskars is committed to supporting the re-employment of affected employees by providing them with training courses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.