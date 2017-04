May 11 Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Great Panther Silver ends option agreement for Coricancha mine but continues evaluation

* Given notice to Nyrstar that company is ending option agreement for a 100% interest in Coricancha mine in Peru

* Is continuing with its evaluation of project and may still enter into negotiations for purchase of mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)