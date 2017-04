May 11 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

* Filed a request with new jersey board of public utilities to extend its successful solar 4 all program

* If approved, extension will allow pse&g to invest approximately $275 million in its new jersey electric service territory by end of 2021.

* Says expects to build approximately 10 additional solar farms with additional 100mw-dc if approved