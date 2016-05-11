IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 11 Flinders Resources Ltd
* Tasman and Flinders announce merger
* Potential merger will consolidate Flinders' and Tasman's key assets and technologies in critical metals arena
* It is proposed that combined company, should potential merger be successful, be known as kinetic materials corporation
* It is proposed that flinders will acquire under a statutory plan of arrangement 100% of outstanding common shares of Tasman
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.