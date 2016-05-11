May 11 Flinders Resources Ltd

* Tasman and Flinders announce merger

* Potential merger will consolidate Flinders' and Tasman's key assets and technologies in critical metals arena

* It is proposed that combined company, should potential merger be successful, be known as kinetic materials corporation

* It is proposed that flinders will acquire under a statutory plan of arrangement 100% of outstanding common shares of Tasman