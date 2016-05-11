UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Delta Corp Ltd :
* Fy ended march 31, 2016 revenue from continuing operations of $538.2 million versus $576.6 million year ago
* Fy profit before tax of $105.9 million versus $121.8 million year ago
* Declared special dividend of us 0.95 cents per share and final dividend of US 2.35 cents per share Source : bit.ly/1T8BPhd Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.