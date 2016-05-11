UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Softline AG :
* FY revenues generated from sales and operating income amounted to 0.8 million euros ($912,480.00) (2014: 0.9 million euros)
* FY EBITDA up from -0.4 million euros to -0.2 million euros
* FY earnings (EAT) of -1.0 million euros (0.4 million euros the previous year)
* For 2016 expects further positive developments and will work on organic growth and continuous expansion of group net profit at the EBITDA level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.