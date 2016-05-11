May 11 Nike Inc :
* Introducing a new family care benefit in u.s. That will
support all new parents as well as employees caring for sick
family members
* Says "to source 100% of products from contract factories
meeting company's definition of sustainable" by fy 2020
* Mothers and fathers will receive an additional 8 weeks
paid time off;employees who need to care for family members also
receive 8 weeks paid time off
* Will accelerate its efforts by expanding representation of
women and people of color
* Says by end of fy2025, to reach 100% renewable energy in
owned or operated facilities
* Says to continue to increase diversity of all dimensions
across its business long term
* Says "to have zero waste from contracted footwear
manufacturing sent to landfill or incineration without energy
recovery" by fy 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)