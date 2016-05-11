May 11 Nike Inc :

* Introducing a new family care benefit in u.s. That will support all new parents as well as employees caring for sick family members

* Says "to source 100% of products from contract factories meeting company's definition of sustainable" by fy 2020

* Mothers and fathers will receive an additional 8 weeks paid time off;employees who need to care for family members also receive 8 weeks paid time off

* Will accelerate its efforts by expanding representation of women and people of color

* Says by end of fy2025, to reach 100% renewable energy in owned or operated facilities

* Says to continue to increase diversity of all dimensions across its business long term

* Says "to have zero waste from contracted footwear manufacturing sent to landfill or incineration without energy recovery" by fy 2020