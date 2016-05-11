UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Jensen Group NV :
* Revenue during Q1 was 79.9 million euro ($91.41 million), 7.8 pct higher compared to the same period in 2015
* The order backlog at the end of March 2016 was 17.6 pct higher than at the end of March 2015
* Estimates that approximately 15 pct of this backlog relates to sales in 2017 and later
* Expects a first half-year revenue to be in line with last year Source text: bit.ly/1NqCCYF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8741 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.