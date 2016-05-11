UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Delta Plus Group SA :
* Q1 revenue 44.4 million euros ($50.77 million) versus 44.1 million euros year ago
* Confirms revenue growth in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8745 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.