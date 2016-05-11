Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects net profit in headline to EUR 10.7 mln from EUR 10.2 mln.)
May 11 Rai Way SpA :
* Q1 net profit 10.7 million euros ($12.23 million) versus 9.3 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue 52.7 million euros versus 52.4 million euros a year ago
* Confirms FY 2016 outlook Source text f: bit.ly/1TaX6nc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order