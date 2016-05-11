May 11 Akka Technologies Sa :

* Q1 revenue 268.3 million euros ($306.72 million) versus 226.1 million euros year ago

* Confirms target of achieving organic revenue growth in each of its three business units in 2016, , combined with a further improvement in margins

* Group accordingly confirms its 2018 objectives