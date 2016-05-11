Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Akka Technologies Sa :
* Q1 revenue 268.3 million euros ($306.72 million) versus 226.1 million euros year ago
* Confirms target of achieving organic revenue growth in each of its three business units in 2016, , combined with a further improvement in margins
* Group accordingly confirms its 2018 objectives Source text: bit.ly/1ZFqZ0N Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order