May 11 Nikkei:

* Nissan Motor plans to buy an interest of around 30% in Mitsubishi Motors- Nikkei

* Nissan, Mitsubishi are currently in final stages of talks and are expected to hold board meetings thursday to decide on the capital tie-up - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Motors is likely to issue new shares to Nissan through a private placement- Nikkei

* If the deal goes through, Nissan would become the top shareholder, surpassing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Nikkei