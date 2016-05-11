UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Nikkei:
* Nissan Motor plans to buy an interest of around 30% in Mitsubishi Motors- Nikkei
* Nissan, Mitsubishi are currently in final stages of talks and are expected to hold board meetings thursday to decide on the capital tie-up - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors is likely to issue new shares to Nissan through a private placement- Nikkei
* If the deal goes through, Nissan would become the top shareholder, surpassing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Nikkei Source text (bit.ly/1T7Rpts) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.