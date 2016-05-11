UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Nikkei:
* Fuji Heavy is raising global sales volume target for fiscal 2020 to more than 1.2 mln vehicles, increase of 100,000 units from previous outlook- Nikkei
* Fuji Heavy Industries global sales for fiscal 2015 likely topped 950,000 units - Nikkei
* By the end of 2016, Fuji Heavy will double production capacity at its U.S. plant to around 400,000 vehicles a year - Nikkei
* Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd's sales in North America alone are seen at around 630,000 vehicles for fiscal 2015 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1T8XOVf) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.