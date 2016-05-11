May 11 Nikkei:

* Fuji Heavy is raising global sales volume target for fiscal 2020 to more than 1.2 mln vehicles, increase of 100,000 units from previous outlook- Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries global sales for fiscal 2015 likely topped 950,000 units - Nikkei

* By the end of 2016, Fuji Heavy will double production capacity at its U.S. plant to around 400,000 vehicles a year - Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd's sales in North America alone are seen at around 630,000 vehicles for fiscal 2015 - Nikkei