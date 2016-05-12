May 12 LPP SA :

* Reports a Q1 net loss at 65.6 million zlotys ($16.9 million) versus a loss of 37.3 mln zlotys YoY

* Q1 net loss is below analysts' expectation for a net loss of 36 million zlotys, seen in the Reuters poll, as dollar strengthened and like for like sales in Poland were down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8769 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)