UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Grieg Seafood
* Grieg seafood q1 ebit before biomass fair value adjustments nok 214 million (Reuters poll nok 173 million)
* Grieg seafood repeats 2016 harvest guidance of 70,000 tonnes
* Board propose a dividend nok 0.5 per share, equal to last year's payout
* There are expectations of a decline in supply-side offers, presenting prospect of a strong salmon market in period ahead. This also applies in the U.S. market
* Grieg seafood q1 revenue nok 1.3 billion (Reuters poll nok 1.12 billion)
* Aims for 10 pct annual increase in production 2017-2019, increasing biomass in 2016
* Says strategic review of shetland operations ongoing
* Says aims to bring costs down to industry average, or lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.