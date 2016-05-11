BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
May 11 Xura Inc
* "Engaged in ongoing exclusive negotiations for potential sale of company at a purchase price of $25 per share"
* Not entered into any agreement in principle or any other definitive agreement to sell company so far Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'