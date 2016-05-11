May 11 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Shareholders approved elimination of provision limiting
ability to call special meeting of shareholders to only board or
chairman
* Board amended bylaws to implement right for shareholders
to call meetings upon request of shareholders holding at least
25% outstanding shares
* Board authorized repurchases of Chipotle common stock with
a total aggregate purchase price of $100 million, exclusive of
commissions
* Wednesday's repurchase authorization is in addition to
previously-announced repurchase authorizations totaling $1.9
billion
* Shareholders rejected proposal to approve amendment to
bylaws to adopt "proxy access" bylaw
* Shareholders voted in favor of all nominees for election
of directors
* Shareholders approved proposal to allow shareholder owning
aggregate of 3% or more stock submit candidates for election to
board
* Shareholders rejected proposal allowing shareholder owning
not less than 5% stock to submit candidates for election to
board
