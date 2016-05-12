UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Canadian Food Inspection Agency:
* Rucker's Wholesale and Service Co. is recalling Uncle Buck's brand Sweet & Salty trail mix from marketplace
* Uncle buck's brand Sweet & Salty trail mix recalled due to listeria monocytogenes
Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.