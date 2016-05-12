May 12 Cnova Nv
* Reg-Cnova n.v. : cnova n.v. Contemplates reorganization of
its brazilian activities within via varejo
* It has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("mou")
with via varejo s.a.
* Deal regarding a possible reorganization of its brazilian
subsidiary, cnova brazil, within via varejo.
* Cnova would receive 97 million of its own shares currently
held by via varejo and cash consideration ranging from usd 32
million to usd 49 million
* Via varejo would reimburse a debt currently owed by cnova
brazil to cnova equivalent to approximately usd 127 million
* Parties expect to reach a definitive agreement with
respect to proposed transaction by beginning of q3
* Cnova's parent casino would make an offer to purchase
outstanding ordinary shares of cnova from its public
shareholders
