Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Bouvet ASA :
* Q1 operating revenues 322.9 million Norwegian crowns ($39.6 million) versus 327 million crowns in same period of last year
* Q1 EBIT 20.3 million crowns versus 32.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net profit 14.5 million crowns, compared with 24.4 million crowns for Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1541 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order