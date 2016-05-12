BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Wilson Therapeutics AB :
* Says to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at 49 Swedish crowns ($6.02) per share
* Start of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is May 12
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1356 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: