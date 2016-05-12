BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 Kbc Groep NV :
* Q1 net interest income 1.07 billion euro versus 1.06 billion euro ($1.21 billion) in Reuters poll
* Sales of non-life insurance products across almost all our markets were up, and the non-life combined ratio stood at 91 pct year-to-date
* Q1 total income 1.69 billion euro versus 1.65 billion euro in Reuters poll
* Q1 profit before tax 489 million euro versus 403 million euro in Reuters poll
* Q1 net profit of 392 million euro versus 290 million euro in Reuters poll
* Q1 non-life insurance (before reinsurance) of 145 million euro versus 167 million euro a year ago
* Q1 life insurance (before reinsurance) loss of 35 million euro versus loss of 48 million euro a year ago
* Persisting environment of low interest rates poses a real challenge to financial institutions - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.