May 12 Kbc Groep NV :

* Q1 net interest income 1.07 billion euro versus 1.06 billion euro ($1.21 billion) in Reuters poll

* Sales of non-life insurance products across almost all our markets were up, and the non-life combined ratio stood at 91 pct year-to-date

* Q1 total income 1.69 billion euro versus 1.65 billion euro in Reuters poll

* Q1 profit before tax 489 million euro versus 403 million euro in Reuters poll

* Q1 net profit of 392 million euro versus 290 million euro in Reuters poll

* Q1 non-life insurance (before reinsurance) of 145 million euro versus 167 million euro a year ago

* Q1 life insurance (before reinsurance) loss of 35 million euro versus loss of 48 million euro a year ago

* Persisting environment of low interest rates poses a real challenge to financial institutions - CEO