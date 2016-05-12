May 12 Probiodrug AG :

* Q1 of 2016 showed a decrease of research and development expenses to 1.974 million euros ($1.11 million) as compared to 2.528 million euros in Q1 of 2015

* Q1 comprehensive loss of reporting period was 2,596k euros, compared to 3,026k euros in Q1 of 2015

* Has not generated any revenues, also in line with corporate planning

* As of 31 March 2016, Probiodrug held 17.5 million euros in cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)