UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Lenzing Ag
* Revenue up 8.1 percent to eur 512.8 mn
* EBITDA improvement of 54.7 percent to eur 92.2 mn
* Tripling of free cash flow and operating cash flow
* Figures for q1 2016
* EBIT margin climbed to 11.6 percent from 5.7 percent of prior-year quarter
* Net profit for period rose to eur 44.1 mn
* CEO: I continue to expect a substantial improvement in earnings for entire financial year 2016
* Lenzing expects a strong increase in demand for its specialty fibers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.