May 12 Lenzing Ag

* Revenue up 8.1 percent to eur 512.8 mn

* EBITDA improvement of 54.7 percent to eur 92.2 mn

* Tripling of free cash flow and operating cash flow

* Figures for q1 2016

* EBIT margin climbed to 11.6 percent from 5.7 percent of prior-year quarter

* Net profit for period rose to eur 44.1 mn

* CEO: I continue to expect a substantial improvement in earnings for entire financial year 2016

* Lenzing expects a strong increase in demand for its specialty fibers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)