BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 Globe Trade Centre SA (GTC) :
* Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC reports Q1 revenue from operations at 134.3 million zlotys ($34.7 million) versus 123.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 71.1 million zlotys versus 34.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8748 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.