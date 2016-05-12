May 12 Marine Harvest :

* Helge Aarskog, CEO in Marine Harvest, sold 100,000 shares in Marine Harvest at a price of NOK 131.11 per share.

* Framar and Profond , two companies owned by Marine Harvest's Chairman Ole Eirik lerøy, sold in total 1,122,000 shares in Marine Harvest. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)