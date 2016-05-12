BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 Rogers And Company Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 revenue of 2.14 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees year ago
* Qtrly profit before taxation of 215.6 million rupees versus 193.7 million rupees year ago
* Says overall group operational results are expected to improve over those of last year Source: bit.ly/23JjvuS Further company coverage:
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.