Marimekko Oyj :

* Q1 operating loss 1.1 million euros ($1.26 million) versus loss 1.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 net sales grew by 4 percent to 20.9 million euros (Q1 2015: 20.1 million euros)

* 2016 net sales are expected to be at same level as in 2015

* 2016 operating profit excluding restructuring costs is expected to be higher than in previous year

