May 12 4SC AG :

* Confirms its existing financial forecast for full year 2016 of an average monthly use of cash from operations of 1.2 million euros ($1.37 million)

* Cash balance/funds of 4SC decreased from 22,794 thousand euros on 31 December 2015 to 17,121 thousand euros on 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)