BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
May 12 4SC AG :
* Confirms its existing financial forecast for full year 2016 of an average monthly use of cash from operations of 1.2 million euros ($1.37 million)
* Cash balance/funds of 4SC decreased from 22,794 thousand euros on 31 December 2015 to 17,121 thousand euros on 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: