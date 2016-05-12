BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Medigene AG :
* Q1 increase in total revenue by 132 pct to 3.909 million euros (3m 2015: 1.686 mln euros)
* Q1 EBITDA loss reduced by 54 pct to 939,000 euros (3m 2015: 2.042 million euros)
* Q1 increase in research and development expenses for immunotherapies by 64 pct to 1.907 million euros (3m 2015: 1.166 mln euros)
* Confirmation of financial guidance 2016
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin