BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4
May 12 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag
* Says q1 pre-tax profit of 45 million
* Says q1 new business volume remains constant, a high level of 2.9 billion
* Says reappointed andreas arndt and thomas köntgen as members of the management board
* Says bernhard scholz, on the other hand, will leave the management board at his own request when his contract ends in april 2017
* Says anticipate persistently increasing competitive pressures and very demanding credit markets
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.