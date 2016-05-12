BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 Elite Asset Management Ltd :
* Directed share issue
* Supscription period May 11-May 30 2016
* Offers up to 16,348 B-shares
* Subscription price 4.84 euros for remuneration based on FY 2016
* Subscription price 4.13 euros for remuneration based on Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.