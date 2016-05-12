BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Biokhimik :
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 67.6 million roubles ($1.04 million) versus 854,000 roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 525.7 million roubles versus 344.6 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1qfbf8B Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9755 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: