May 12 Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd
* Royal london reports record quarter for new business and
hunts for new distribution partnerships
* Ew life and pensions business (on a pvnbp basis) of £2,093
million (+52%)
* Group pensions £959m (+86%)
* Total group funds under management of £87.9bn at 31 march
2016, up 4% (£84.5bn at 31 december 2015).
* Consumer new business sales increased by 179% to £67m (q1
2015: £24m)
* Royal london asset management (rlam) continued to perform
well, attracting new business with gross inflows of £1.1bn (q1
2015: £0.7bn).
