May 12 Galliford Try Plc

* Group's businesses continue to trade in accordance with plan and we anticipate reporting full year results in line with management's expectations.

* He group is making good progress against its strategy to 2018 of disciplined and sustainable growth in all three businesses.

* Linden homes . £1,086 million of sales reserved

* Since 1 January 2016 linden homes has been selling at a rate of 0.72 per outlet per week

* Construction . Order book of £3.6 billion (31 December 2015: £3.3 billion)

* 76% of next year's revenue secured (2015: 83%).

* At end of last financial year to 30 june 2015, group generated revenues of £2.3 billion.

* Contracting turnover growth has been slowed in current year by effect of last year's rent reforms