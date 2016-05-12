May 12 Galliford Try Plc
* Group's businesses continue to trade in accordance with
plan and we anticipate reporting full year results in line with
management's expectations.
* He group is making good progress against its strategy to
2018 of disciplined and sustainable growth in all three
businesses.
* Linden homes . £1,086 million of sales reserved
* Since 1 January 2016 linden homes has been selling at a
rate of 0.72 per outlet per week
* Construction . Order book of £3.6 billion (31 December
2015: £3.3 billion)
* 76% of next year's revenue secured (2015: 83%).
* At end of last financial year to 30 june 2015, group
generated revenues of £2.3 billion.
* Contracting turnover growth has been slowed in current
year by effect of last year's rent reforms
