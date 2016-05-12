BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Oxford Biomedica Plc
* Announces that Dr Paul Blake will leave group when his current contract expires at end of August 2016.
* Blake was appointed to Oxford Biomedica's board as a non-executive director in January 2010 and subsequently he became chief development officer in September 2014.
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin