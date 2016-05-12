May 12 Tullett Prebon Plc AGM statement

* Revenue in four months to april 2016 of £291m was 2% higher than £285m reported for same period last year, and 1% lower at constant exchange rates.

* Trading conditions have remained mixed, although pick-up in activity levels in certain products and markets observed in last two months of 2015 has continued during period.

* Company continues to plan for integration of its business with icap plc

* In Europe and the Middle East, trading volumes have remained subdued, activity levels in the Americas have benefited from the investments that have been made in Energy in the region.

The performance of Asia Pacific has continued to progress, benefiting from the investment made in Fixed Income capability at the end of 2015.