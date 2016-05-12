May 12 Pferdewetten De AG :

* Q1 strong EBIT of 566,000 euros (compared to 504,000 euros in Q1 2015)

* With 518,000 euros very good Q1 earnings after tax achieved (previous quarter: 524,000 euros)

* Sales increased by 9 pct from 1.617 million euros in the first quarter 2015 to 1.765 million euros in the first quarter 2016

* Sees 2016 EBIT of between 1.5 million and 1.9 million euros