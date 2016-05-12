BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Selvita SA :
* Q1 operating revenue 13.5 million zlotys ($3.5 million) versus 12.1 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss of 2.3 million zlotys versus profit of 1.3 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8735 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: