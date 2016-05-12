BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* Q1 revenue 26.0 million Swedish crowns ($3.20 million) versus 29.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 1.6 million crowns versus profit 0.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1343 Swedish crowns)
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin