BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for mixed shelf offering of up to $1 bln
* Basic Energy Services Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $1 billion - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2pbTJWs Further company coverage:
May 12 Moody's On Western Australia:
* Moody's comments on Western Australia's FY 2016/17 budget
* Moody's - Western Australia's widening budget deficits projected for FY 2016/17 and over the medium term are credit negative
* Moody's - Fiscal deterioration reflects significant slowing in economic growth, having more drag on tax revenues than anticipated
* Moody's - Efforts not sufficient to stem budgetary gaps which ultimately will lead to further increases in its debt burden
SAN FRANCISCO, April 13 The longevity of the technology stocks rally is on the line next week as Netflix Inc kicks off the earnings season for a sector that has mushroomed to account for more than a fifth of the U.S. stock market's value.