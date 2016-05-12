BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :
* Q1 revenue 67.7 million zlotys ($17.5 million) versus 65.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss of 1.4 million zlotys versus loss of 295,000 zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating loss of 394,000 zlotys versus profit of 1.2 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8757 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: