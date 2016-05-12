UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Q1 revenue 192.8 million euros ($220.04 million) versus 190.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 16.3 million euros versus 19.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss of 12.0 million euros versus loss of 13.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 the Group carried 2.0 million passengers which is 8.9% more compared to the first quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.