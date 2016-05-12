BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 Sixt Leasing AG :
* Q1 consolidated revenue climbs 5.4 percent year-on-year to 174.3 million euros ($199.05 million)
* Q1 group EBT improves above average by 10.5 percent to 8.1 million euros
* Managing board confirms business targets for full year 2016
* Q1 operating revenue (without proceeds from sales) dropped slightly by 2.5 percent to 103.4 million euros (Q1 2015: 106.0 million euros)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.