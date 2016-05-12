BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Elekta Publ
* NHS supply chain (NHSSC) chooses Elekta to upgrade UK's radiotherapy resources
* NHSSC has signed an order to acquire linear accelerators (linacs) and software from Elekta for a total value of GBP 21.5 million
* Order was booked in Q4 of Elekta's fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin