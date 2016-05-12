May 12 Elekta Publ

* NHS supply chain (NHSSC) chooses Elekta to upgrade UK's radiotherapy resources

* NHSSC has signed an order to acquire linear accelerators (linacs) and software from Elekta for a total value of GBP 21.5 million

Order was booked in Q4 of Elekta's fiscal year