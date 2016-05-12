May 12 Refresco Gerber NV :

* Q1 adjusted net profit increased to EUR 5.9 million ($6.74 million) compared to Q1 2015 of EUR 2.6 million

* Q1 volumes amounted to 1,324.7 million liters (Q1 2015: 1,377.3 million liters)

* Confirms our mid-term guidance of low to mid-single digit organic volume growth

* Expects for 2016 the organic growth to be closer to the lower end of this range while we expect gross profit margin per liter to remain flat compared to 2015