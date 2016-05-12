UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Baywa AG :
* Q1 EBIT loss 12.4 million euros versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 3,468 million euros ($3.96 billion)versus 3.45 billion euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1rHgHm2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.