Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Manz AG :
* Increased sales in the first quarter 2016 compared with same period last year by 19.5 pct to 64.5 million euros ($73.66 million)
* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 0.9 million euros (previous year: -6.4 million euros)
* Q1 consolidated net result amounted to -3.2 million euros (previous year: -10.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order