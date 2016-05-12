May 12 Manz AG :

* Increased sales in the first quarter 2016 compared with same period last year by 19.5 pct to 64.5 million euros ($73.66 million)

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 0.9 million euros (previous year: -6.4 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 0.9 million euros (previous year: -6.4 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated net result amounted to -3.2 million euros (previous year: -10.2 million euros)